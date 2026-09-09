Become a Member
Recipes

Fennel, grape and olive tarte tatin

This stunning, salty sweet bake is easier than you’d imagine – and perfect for Rosh Hashanah

September 9, 2026 14:12
149_FennelGrape_OliveTarteTatin_9940.jpg
Photo: Jonathan Lovekin

By

Yotam Ottolenghi,

Verena Lochmuller

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 1 hour 25 mins

Serves: 6-8

If you think that a bowl of mixed nuts is more than enough to welcome your guests before dinner or a party, or that you’re definitely not the kind of person who might serve a homemade savoury tart to go alongside drinks, please think again! This looks sophisticated and you might think complicated, but it’s easy (really!).

Serve cut into squares as a snack or as a light dinner option, with a leafy salad.

To get more recipes, click here to sign up for our free JC food newsletter.

Topics:

Vegetarian recipe

Vegetarian

Tart recipe

Sukkot recipe

Rosh Hashanah recipe

Rosh Hashanah food

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper

Ingredients

4 fennel bulbs, trimmed, halved lengthways and cut into 3cm wedges (750g)

2 tsp fennel seeds, lightly crushed

100g red seedless grapes

80ml maple syrup

85g unsalted butter, cut into small cubes

75g pitted Kalamata (or other black) olives

325g sheet of ready-rolled all-butter puff pastry

fine sea salt and black pepper