Fennel, grape and olive tarte tatin

Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 1 hour 25 mins
Serves: 6-8
If you think that a bowl of mixed nuts is more than enough to welcome your guests before dinner or a party, or that you’re definitely not the kind of person who might serve a homemade savoury tart to go alongside drinks, please think again! This looks sophisticated and you might think complicated, but it’s easy (really!).
Serve cut into squares as a snack or as a light dinner option, with a leafy salad.
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Ingredients
4 fennel bulbs, trimmed, halved lengthways and cut into 3cm wedges (750g)
2 tsp fennel seeds, lightly crushed
100g red seedless grapes
80ml maple syrup
85g unsalted butter, cut into small cubes
75g pitted Kalamata (or other black) olives
325g sheet of ready-rolled all-butter puff pastry
fine sea salt and black pepper