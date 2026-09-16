Classic Ashkenazi poppy seed roll

My great grandma’s poppy seed roll is a much-loved family recipe. After I learnt that in some Jewish communities the poppy seed loaf is a traditional dish to serve after Yom Kippur, I started making it for my break fast meal, but it is a delicious treat at any time.

Method:

Prepare the dough: in a small bowl, dissolve the yeast in warm milk with 1 tablespoon (12g) of sugar. Let it sit for about 10 minutes until it becomes foamy.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, remaining sugar, salt, melted butter, and eggs. Pour in the yeast mixture and mix until a soft dough forms.

Knead the dough on a floured surface for about 8-10 minutes until it’s smooth and elastic. Place the dough in a greased bowl, cover with a cloth, and let it rise in a warm place for 1-1.5 hours, or until it doubles in size.

Prepare the poppy seed filling: in a medium saucepan, heat the milk, sugar, butter, and vanilla extract over medium heat until it begins to simmer. Add the poppy seeds and stir constantly for about 10 minutes until the mixture thickens. Let it cool completely before using.

Assemble the roll: once the dough has risen, punch it down and roll it out on a floured surface into a large rectangle (about ½ cm thick).

Spread the cooled poppy seed filling evenly over the dough, leaving about a 2.5 cm border around the edges.

Carefully roll the dough into a log, starting from the longer side, and pinch the edges to seal. Place the roll seam-side down on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Cover the roll with a cloth and let it rise for another 30 minutes.

Bake: preheat your oven to 180°C.

Bake the poppy seed roll for 30-35 minutes, until it is golden brown on top.

Optional glaze: brush generously with unsalted butter and give it a dusting of icing sugar.

Allow the poppy seed roll to cool before slicing and enjoy it with tea or coffee for a traditional Ashkenazi treat!

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