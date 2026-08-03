The BBC has finally upheld a complaint – astonishingly, it’s for alleged pro-Israel bias

So the BBC has upheld a complaint! That’s the good news. The bad news, however, is that it declared that it had been wrong to interview a former chair of Labour Friends of Israel without informing audiences of his links to the country.
In other words, our national broadcaster seems to suspect itself of being in league with a plot to hide a pro-Israel bias from audiences. When you are pointing the finger at yourself as part of an Israelophobic conspiracy theory, that takes the insanity to a whole new level.
The case involves Lord Walney, a former Labour MP who became a crossbench peer in 2020. He appeared on the BBC to discuss Palestine Action in his capacity as the government’s former independent adviser on political violence and disruption.
His expertise on the matter is extensive. His excellent “Protecting our Democracy from Coercion” report, produced for the Conservative government, made a number of powerful recommendations about combating violent protest and disruption, from Just Stop Oil to the Gaza marches. (The new Labour government put it in the bin.)
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