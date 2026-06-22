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Stephen Pollard

By

Stephen Pollard

Opinion

Starmer tackled antisemitism in opposition – but then helped fuel it in power

The last two years will go down as the worst in living memory for relations with Israel. The only question that remains now is how much worse this will get under Andy Burnham

June 22, 2026 15:15
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UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer sets out plans to step down outside 10 Downing Street on June 22, 2026. (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read

Whatever your view of Sir Keir Starmer, he is clearly sincere in his view that he transformed Labour from a party which, under Jeremy Corbyn, was a magnet for antisemites to one which sought to expel them.

Indeed, that transformation was the very first thing he mentioned in his resignation speech this morning in Downing Street. He referred to how he “changed our party – ripping out the poison of antisemitism, restoring trust on the economy, defence, and national security.”

You might well find the last three of those four claims somewhat difficult to agree with. Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's September 2022 mini-budget pushed the 30-year gilt yield to around 5 per cent. Under Rachel Reeves, that same 30-year yield passed the Truss-era peak in January 2025, and by March 2026 the 10-year gilt had pushed UK borrowing costs to their highest level since the 2008 financial crisis. And Starmer lost both his Defence Secretary and Armed Forces Minister over his handling of defence and national security.

But the first of his claims is broadly correct. When he took over as Labour leader, he made tackling the party’s welcome for antisemites a priority. It was the first thing he mentioned after his election as leader. And he was largely successful, with many of those who were either expelled or who left because they no longer found Labour so welcoming switching to the Greens, which has now become the political home for Jew hate.

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Topics:

Sir Keir Starmer

Labour

Antisemitism

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