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Alex Hearn

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Alex Hearn

Opinion

Restore Britain activists are coming after me – they’ll need to join the queue, behind the far left

Rupert Lowe denied his party is neo-Nazi and said he detests ethno-nationalism, but prominent supporters have suggested that Jews control the country’s politics and don’t belong here

September 4, 2026 13:44
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Restore Britain co-founder Charlie Downes (YouTube/NextGenerationPodcast)
3 min read
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Restore Britain activists don’t like me. They’ll need to join the queue, behind the far left, who got there first. It is now so long that it must be snaking down streets and out of town. If anything it is encouraging.

The two ends of the queue have more in common than either would admit. Neither can take criticism. Both descend on their critics en masse. And when their own words are put back to them, neither disowns them. They reach instead for a devious Jewish plot, and complain that they are the ones who have been betrayed.

Restore's activists were sufficiently upset that an entire episode of the Lotus Eaters podcast was given over to defending the party and attacking the journalists responsible, most of them Jewish. Lotus Eaters was founded by Carl Benjamin, a YouTuber with a history of racist slurs, and rape “jokes” about Labour MP Jess Phillips. It is not a fringe operation. It is one of the biggest political podcasts in Britain, with more listeners than many shows with established brands behind them.

Wearing an ill-fitting suit, the presenter Connor Tomlinson read out my entire quote from the front page of the Telegraph, where I described Restore as a home for the far right. The Telegraph has now joined what Tomlinson calls the “enemy outlets”. Critics, he says, are guilty of “stochastic terrorism”.

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Restore Britain

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