Rupert Lowe is riding a tide of extremism as fascists and cranks have gatecrashed the party

Consider Charlie Downes, the 25-year-old campaigns director who co-founded Restore with Lowe in 2025. Downes is anti-capitalist, denounces “neoliberalism” and “usury”. He is isolationist in foreign policy, sceptical of America and hostile to Israel.

He wants to ban kosher and halal slaughter. He promotes the big lie of the Left, the Greens and the Islamists and accuses Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza.

In April, Nigel Farage’s riposte to allegations that he had accepted and not declared a £5-million donation was to release a video that said, “I can’t be bought.” Downes replied with a photo of Farage at a Reform Jewish Alliance event, at a podium in front of a logo with a Star of David.

The only plausible inference is that Downes was suggesting that Farage has been “bought” by the Jews.

Who ruined Britain? You can guess.

The online racists accuse British Jews of playing a double game. They claim that while we defend Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state, we deny the indigenous British the same right.

They accuse us of collectively subverting their birthright by manipulating policy, opening the borders and foreclosing debate.

Twenty years ago, the digital Right promoted the mad theory that Barbara Spector, a rabbi’s wife in Stockholm, was masterminding mass immigration into Europe.

Today, digital swarms blame Times’ columnists like Daniel Finkelstein and Melanie Philips. The more advanced paranoiacs project their rage onto Barbara Roche who, as Tony Blair’s minister for Asylum & Immigration between 1999 and 2001, was tasked with selling Labour’s scheme to massively boost immigration.

Never mind that Roche didn’t set Blair’s immigration policy. Never mind that the Times didn’t set it, either. Never mind that Melanie Philips’ 2006 book Londonistan was one of the first warnings that Islamism was spreading in Britain.

Never mind that British Jews can’t even march in lockstep to Carmelli’s, or that our most prominent voices started feuding almost immediately after October 7.

When you have Jews on the brain, you don’t have to mind the facts.

An ongoing series of Daily Telegraph investigations has exposed how some of Restore’s most ardent activists and followers are soaked in casual racism and anti-Jewish conspiracism.

Influencers like Steve “Migrant Hunter” Laws, who thinks Hitler was “a misunderstood politician”, wants to expel all non-whites from the UK, doesn’t believe the statistics about the Holocaust and is all-in on Restore.

Restore activists like Frank Wright, who tells his online followers that Israel “helped carry out the 9/11 false-flag attacks” and that the “Zionist lobby” is the “most powerful force in the world” and “the number one threat to the freedom of religion, of thought and of speech”.

Rupert Lowe calls Frank Wright a “good man”. He’s standing by Charlie Downes because it would be wrong to put a “young Christian man out of work”.

Lowe relishes his pantomime role as the Zoomers’ wicked uncle. He says he doesn’t care about the Telegraph’s allegations and dismisses them as a political hit job on behalf of the Tories.

But shooting the messenger doesn’t annul the message. Instead, the Restorers’ hysterical reaction confirms its accuracy.

Allister Heath, the editor of the Sunday Telegraph, led the charge against Restore. Heath has often warned about the risks of mass immigration and Islamist entryism. One of the British values that Downes claims to defend is that of honest debate. But instead of engaging with Heath’s argument, Downes played the man.

Downes called Heath a “traitor to the British people” and an “agent of the anti-white establishment” working for the “destruction of the British people”.

“PATRIOT,” Steve Laws chimed in.

“True. Heath is a traitor,” Elon Musk, a big supporter of Lowe and Restore, told his millions of followers.

Rupert Lowe is 67 years old. He resembles the shootin’ and fishin’ and hanging’ Tories of old. He’s a Thatcherite who backs Israel against Hamas. His obsession with kosher slaughter aside, the kind of attitudes suggested by his quip about Jews being cheap evokes the snobbery of a provincial golf club, not the ideological fervour of an online chatroom.

Unlike Reform, Restore admits one and all. The result is that the old fascists and the young cranks have gatecrashed the party. I know that not all of Restore’s team and members are blood-and-soil fanatics. Uncle Rupert is surfing a digital wave. It is rising on a tide of extremism.





