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Dominic Green

By

Dominic Green

Opinion

Rupert Lowe is riding a tide of extremism as fascists and cranks have gatecrashed the party

For many Restore Britain supporters, Jews cause all of this country’s problems. They see us as foreigners by blood, following a foreign god and serving the interests of a foreign power

August 14, 2026 13:19
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Frank Wright (left) and Rupert Lowe (Image: X)
3 min read
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The rise of Rupert Lowe and Restore Britain reflects deep public alarm at the failure of our political class and the rapid transformation of British life by mass immigration. This complex and volatile topic is reshaping politics across the West.

It’s a debate we need to have. But too many of Lowe’s followers are reaching for simple solutions and scapegoats. For them, us Jews cause all of Britain’s problems. They see us as foreigners by blood, following a foreign god and serving the interests of a foreign power.

They don’t care how long we’ve been here. They don’t care whether our forebears fought and died for the Crown. Look online, and it’s undeniable that Restore Britain is riddled with racism and anti-Jewish and anti-Israel conspiracies.

At least one key Restore figure is pushing a programme identical to that of the British National Party in its early 2000s efflorescence. The resemblance runs far beyond fantasies of deporting anyone without “Anglo-Celtic” DNA, Rishi Sunak and Dua Lipa included.

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Topics:

Restore Britain

Rupert Lowe

Nigel Farage

Green Party

Gaza

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