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Letters to the Editor, July 24 2026

July 22, 2026 11:20
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The General Synod voted to 'hear' the controversial Kairos II document, the subject of all our letters this week (Image: Church of England)
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The Synod’s vote

Reading about and digesting the Church of England’s decision to encourage its members to engage with a Palestinian Christian document known as Kairos II that accuses Israel of genocide and British Jews of being “complicit in the suffering of Gaza’s children; that has been strongly opposed by Jewish community leaders including the Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg (the senior Masorti rabbi) and the Board of Deputies, a number of thoughts come to mind.

The Jewish community through various multifaith projects such as the Board of Deputies interfaith network with a newly appointed multifaith officer and many progressive Judaism initiatives has put much energy, work and commitment into multifaith relationships. Now look at the result – sadly, an act of clear and blatant anti-Israel rhetoric and antisemitism.

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