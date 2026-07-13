Become a Member
UK

Chief Rabbi condemns ‘shameful’ Church of England Israel motion

Archbishop of Canterbury says that to ‘hear’ Palestinian Christian document that accuses Israel of genocide does not mean the Church agrees with everything in it

July 13, 2026 17:25
archbishop of canterbury.jpg
The archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, speaking at the Synod debate on Kairos II (Church of England/Sam Atkin)

By

Simon Rocker

5 min read
Add us as a preferred source

The chief rabbi has criticised the Church of England Synod’s decision to encourage its members to engage with a Palestinian Christian document that accuses Israel of genocide.

Sir Ephraim Mirvis said the Synod’s vote was “shameful” and marked “a sad day for Jewish-Christian relations”.

“This is a document full of falsehood, which openly rejects dialogue, uses extreme rhetoric to challenge the very existence of Israel and objects to existing peace agreements in the region,” he said.

“Though it poses as a route to understanding, Kairos II in fact functions as an egregious barrier to it, reducing one of the world's most complex conflicts to a single, warped narrative, which can only harm the cause of peace.”

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Church of England

Israel

Genocide

Palestinians

Board of Deputies

Masorti Judaism

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper