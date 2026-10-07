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We need a ‘firewall’ around the Green Party

A party that targets a Jewish community already facing murderous violence cannot be treated as a normal governing partner. There can be no coalition or governing pact with such a movement

October 7, 2026 12:13
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A demonstration during the Green Party Conference at Brighton Centre on October 3, 2026. (Image: Getty Images)
2 min read
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On Sunday, the Green Party moved beyond extreme criticism of Israel to rejecting the country’s very existence. By declaring that “Zionism is racism”, it placed a core part of the identity of most British Jews beyond the pale – encompassing even advocacy of a two-state solution – and, with it, the Jews who hold those views.

Earlier, an amendment designed to protect Jewish members from disciplinary action merely for worshipping at or associating with synagogues and other Jewish institutions that support Israel was rejected as unnecessary.

If it was unnecessary, there was no reason not to pass it; its rejection may therefore reveal who the real target of the new policy is.

The rhetoric surrounding the motion only adds to the concerns. Lubna Speitan, the author of the conference motion, has spoken of a future in which “we dismantle Zionism… from every country” – which logically includes Britain – and Zionists are “hunted in the same way as the Nazi oppressors were”.

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Topics:

Green Party

Antizionism

Labour Party

Liberal Democrats

Birmingham

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