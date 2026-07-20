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Synod’s Kairos II is not a difficult truth about Israel but a defamatory manifesto

The objection is not that the Church of England listened to Palestinian Christians but that it chose to do so through one of the most extreme documents produced in recent years – one that portrays the Jewish state as inherently genocidal and racist

July 20, 2026 17:53
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General Synod July 14, 2026 (Image: Church of England, YouTube)
3 min read
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The Church of England’s decision to hear Kairos II, a document that portrays Israel as an inherently racist enterprise and challenges its very legitimacy, has provoked deep concern within the Jewish community. Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis called the Synod’s vote “shameful”, warning that the document is “full of falsehood” and “can only harm the cause of peace”.

In her support for engaging with Kairos II, the Archbishop of Canterbury has rightly stressed the importance of hearing Palestinian voices and recognising their anguish. No responsible engagement with the conflict can ignore the devastation of war or the plight of civilians caught within it.

But that is not the question raised by the General Synod’s decision to hear Kairos II. The question is why, from among the many Palestinian Christian perspectives, the Church of England chose to elevate one of the most extreme manifestos.

The document does not merely criticise the policies of the Israeli government but depicts the Jewish state as founded upon genocide, ethnic cleansing, apartheid, racism and Jewish supremacy. It denies that the conflict involves two peoples with legitimate rights, presenting it instead as the straightforward oppression of blameless victims by an inherently illegitimate and racist coloniser. It rejects the Jewish people’s historic and indigenous connection to the land and, in substance, denies Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state.

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Topics:

Church of England

Israel

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