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Supreme Court ruling on Palestine Action is critical not only for Jewish community but all of Britain

Reversing ban would embolden enemies of UK and imperil national security, warn Jewish News and Jewish Chronicle in joint leader ahead of next week’s hearing

October 28, 2026 14:00
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Supreme Court in London, where judges will decide next week on legality of Palestine Action proscription (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
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Next week, the Supreme Court is set to rule on whether the proscription of Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation is legal. The decision by the UK’s final court of appeal will have major ramifications for this country.

At various points, Palestine Action’s defenders have argued that it is non-violent, that its members are motivated by nothing more than a horror at the destruction in Gaza, and that its proscription was an extreme overreaction by the State.

None of these claims are true.

Members of Palestine Action have committed violent assaults – in one notorious case, a policewoman was left with serious injuries, her back fractured with a sledgehammer.

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Topics:

Palestine Action

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