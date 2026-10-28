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Reversing Palestine Action ban ‘would threaten British national security’

Overturning ban could ‘open the floodgates’ for terror groups to seek deproscription, warn security experts

October 28, 2026 14:00
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Demonstration outside Royal Courts of Justice in support of Palestine Action last year (Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
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Hamas and other terrorist organisations could be emboldened if the Supreme Court overturns the ban on Palestine Action (PA), security experts speaking to the JC have warned.

A legal challenge brought by PA co-founder Huda Ammori is due to be considered in the court next week.

Critics say should the proscription brought in last year be overturned, there is the risk it will become a dangerous precedent that could allow other organisations banned under terrorism law to make a legal challenge on human rights grounds.

Security experts fear that a successful challenge could pave the way for similar legal action by banned groups, even including Hamas, Islamic State and al-Qaeda.

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Topics:

Palestine Action

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