How the Green Party is embracing the politics of Palestinian extremism

The argument is that sanctions harm Iranian civilians, yet no comparable solicitude seems to extend to Israeli civilians under the Greens’ BDS policy. That asymmetry is even harder to ignore when set against the antisemitic nature of the Iranian regime. That parts of the same political movement within the Greens that label Israel racist and illegitimate would advocate accommodation with a regime committed to its destruction is deeply telling.

If such motions have any practical effect in the Middle East, it will be to make the conflict even more intractable by encouraging Palestinian extremism and, in turn, strengthening those in Israel who argue that concessions will never bring peace.

But the most troubling question is what they say about the health of British society.

The problem unfortunately extends far beyond the Greens. Ideas that deny Israel’s very right to exist are increasingly popular in sections of academia and activist politics, while eliminationist slogans can be heard at so-called pro-Palestinian demonstrations. The language of alleged solidarity with Palestinians too often slides into a politics in which the disappearance of the world’s only Jewish state is presented not as extremism but as a progressive aspiration.

The consequences for British Jews are particularly serious. Most retain a strong attachment to Israel while holding widely differing views of its governments and policies. When Zionism itself is defined as racism, though, that attachment is recast as complicity in a racist enterprise and the line between hostility to Israel and hostility towards Jews becomes dangerously thin.

The wider danger is that once such extreme ideas are normalised in one area of politics, they rarely stay there. A worldview built around irredeemable oppressors, righteous violence and the rejection of compromise can readily feed other forms of sectarianism, anti-Western radicalism and political intolerance. What begins with Israel does not necessarily end with Israel.

Despite the widespread obsession with the Palestinian cause, Britain cannot resolve the conflict but it can decide whether its own politics will help moderate its extremism or reproduce it at home. When the most extreme ideas of the Middle East enter the British mainstream, the damage does not stop at the Jewish community – it corrodes the habits of liberalism on which British society itself depends.