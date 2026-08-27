How the Green Party is embracing the politics of Palestinian extremism

The Green Party’s decision to exclude the Jewish-Palestinian peace group Standing Together from its annual conference under its BDS policy, as the JC reports exclusively, is a striking indication of how far the party has moved. The organisation unites Jewish and Palestinian citizens of Israel “to campaign against the occupation and for peace, equality, and social justice” and describes Israeli policy in the West Bank as “apartheid” and the war in Gaza as “genocidal”. Yet even that does not pass the ideological purity test.
That makes it increasingly difficult to describe the Greens’ direction simply as support for Palestinians, still less as principally concerned with peace. A movement genuinely committed to Palestinian welfare and self-determination ought to promote, not shun, Palestinians and Israelis who work together and advocate compromise. When such people are nevertheless treated as beyond the pale, the argument is no longer merely about Israeli policy but about Israel’s legitimacy.
The “Zionism is racism” motion proposed for the party conference makes that explicit. Zionism is the belief that Jews are entitled to national self-determination in their historic homeland. To declare that principle itself racist is not simply to oppose settlements but to reject Israel as a Jewish state and, in substance, to seek its dismantlement as such. It is rather troubling that Palestinian rejectionism, which lies at the heart of the conflict, has thus found a home inside a mainstream British political party. UK politics ought to have a moderating influence on foreign conflicts rather than import some of the Middle East’s most intransigent ideas.
The contrast between the Greens’ position on Israel and the party’s discussion of Iran is extraordinary. While activists demand ever harsher boycotts and sanctions against democratic Israel, motions have called for sanctions on Iran to be lifted, including the designation of the IRGC.
To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.