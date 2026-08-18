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Jonathan Harounoff

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Jonathan Harounoff

Opinion

Israel still has no ambassador in London after a year – a strategic failure that must be fixed pronto

As British Jews face alarming antisemitism and Andy Burnham signals that his government will be tougher on Jerusalem, a top diplomat is urgently needed

August 18, 2026 14:08
Tzipi.jpg
Israeli Ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, arrives at Downing Street on September 10, 2025 as Prime Minister Keir Starmer is welcoming Israeli President Isaac Herzog (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
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A fundamental, non-negotiable ingredient for high-stakes diplomacy to function is surprisingly simple: there needs to be a diplomat there.

A senior diplomat with the authority to cultivate relationships, thaw tensions, transmit concerns from their capital to the host country and navigate diplomatic quagmires on the ground.

With the exception of Washington, no Israeli diplomatic posting is more important than London.

That is especially true now. Britain’s Jewish community is facing an alarming wave of antisemitism. The first six months of 2026 recorded 1,926 acts of Jew hatred, marking a 21 percent increase on the same period last year. That included the Hatzola arson attacks and double stabbings in Golders Green. And as we approach the High Holiday season, we will also mourn the attacks at Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester last Yom Kippur that left two Jewish men dead.

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Israeli Ambassador

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