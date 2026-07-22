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Daniela Grudsky Ekstein

By

Daniela Grudsky Ekstein

Opinion

As I end five years at the London embassy, I know one thing: Israel and Britain are stronger together

The disagreements have been profound but ultimately relations between nations are built over decades through shared interests, common values and countless human relationships

July 22, 2026 06:00
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Israel's acting ambassador Daniela Grudsky Ekstein (Image: Guy Levy)
4 min read
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In a few days’ time, I will conclude five years of service in the United Kingdom on behalf of the State of Israel, including as an acting ambassador for the last year. It is a moment for reflection, both personally and professionally.

When my family and I arrived in London in the summer of 2021, we thought we were beginning another diplomatic assignment. Looking back, these five years became something rather more significant. Our daughters arrived barely able to speak English; they leave as confident young Londoners in many respects. Britain shaped an important chapter of our family life, just as it shaped my professional one. For that, and for the friendships and generosity we encountered along the way, we will always be grateful.

Professionally, I arrived during the Covid-19 pandemic, when diplomacy had largely moved online and one of my greatest challenges was learning how to build trust through computer screens rather than across meeting tables. Yet despite those circumstances, relations between Israel and the United Kingdom were flourishing. As political counsellor, I had the privilege of helping negotiate the Bilateral Roadmap to 2030, elevating our relationship to a Strategic Partnership. Ministerial visits resumed, cooperation expanded and there was genuine optimism about the future. So we called this period the Golden Era of our relations.

At the time, I believed Covid would define my posting. How wrong I was.

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