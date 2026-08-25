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Dvora Werber

By

Dvora Werber

Opinion

I’m an Israeli doctor volunteering in Venezuela, where small moments of comfort can be as powerful as medicine

Cautioned not to be ‘too public’ with our identity, our disaster-relief team found an unexpectedly warm welcome – and a reminder that medicine is often as much about presence as treatment

August 25, 2026 15:02
Credit_ NATAN Worldwide Disaster Relief.jpg
Palliative care doctor Dvora Werber attends patients in Venezuela following the earthquakes (Photo: NATAN)
4 min read
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The smell. The silence. The endless dust.

After four flights in three days – 50 hours in transit, from Israel to Venezuela, halfway around the world – we arrived in La Guaira, where ten days earlier, apartment buildings had crumbled like toy blocks. I expected noise and action, earth-moving equipment and sirens, but discovered an overwhelming sense of quiet: everyone waiting, life suspended, as bodies slowly emerged from dusty rubble. Clouds of dust filled the air. And there was a constant smell. It was there all the time. The smell of dead people, and also, of destruction.

What can I actually accomplish here, as a volunteer physician, I wondered? What was I thinking, to leave my family, my home, and my patients to travel across seven time zones to a place where the suffering outstrips any human capacity to help? Before long, my questions gave way to work.

We drove long distances between clinics and villages. Our days were long and filled with extremes – grinding poverty in the countryside, immense wealth in Caracas; outdated hospitals with antiquated equipment, decades behind what we use every day in Israel. Once you arrive, you don’t stop: You don’t go for a break, you’re there until people stop coming to you. You go to a new neighbourhood, and people keep coming, more and more.

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Topics:

Venezuela Earthquake

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