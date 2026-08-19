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Jake Wallis Simons

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Jake Wallis Simons

Opinion

If the Chinese regime is funding pro-Gaza marches on London’s streets, democracy is at risk

Protest group Code Pink is under investigation by the US Congress, accused of receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars from a network linked to the Communist Party in Beijing

August 19, 2026 13:09
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Protesters march down Regent Street during the 'Ceasefire Now Stop The Genocide In Gaza' demonstration on February 3, 2024 (Image: Getty Images)
4 min read
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In 2015, Jodie Evans, co-founder of the radical protest group Code Pink, took to Twitter – as it was then known – to demand that China “stop brutal repression of their women’s human rights defenders”. An unremarkable sentiment from a self-styled feminist peace activist. Ten years on, however, her group is under investigation by two American congressional committees, accused of receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars from a network linked to the Chinese Communist Party to fund pro-Gaza marches on the streets of London.

The allegations have yet to be proved, but notice what Code Pink doesn’t do. It doesn’t organise marches for the Uyghurs, who are undergoing such appalling persecution in Xinjiang.

It doesn’t picket the Chinese embassy over Hong Kong, or Tibet, or the container ships taking the products of Chinese forced labour to Britain’s high streets. It doesn’t campaign against Russia, either, or North Korea or Iran.

Rather, its energy, and apparently its funding, goes entirely one way: against RAF bases; against Nato; against “Zionism”. The organisation now warns darkly that the West is being “manipulated” into confrontation with China, which is quite the pivot for a woman who once condemned Beijing’s human rights record.

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