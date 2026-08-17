Pro-Palestine march organiser under investigation over alleged links to Chinese regime

His company also shares offices in Shanghai with a state-linked firm whose stated aim is to educate the international community on “the miracles that China has created on the world stage”.

Meanwhile, his wife, Jodie Evans, is one of the co-founders of Code Pink.

Jason Smith, the committee’s chair, told the Telegraph: “It’s clear from the Ways and Means Committee investigation that Singham’s money and influence does not stop at America’s borders.

"The committee is well aware that Singham’s funding is supporting pro-Hamas and pro-communist causes not only in the United States, but also overseas, including in the United Kingdom.”

Likewise, last year, Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, wrote to the Department of Justice urging an investigation, claiming that “evidence suggests that [another advocacy group] and Code Pink have been funded and influenced by Mr Singham and the Communist Chinese government, both of which are foreign principals”.

"The evidence also suggests that [the other group] and Code Pink have engaged in covered political activities that directly advance the communist Chinese government’s political and policy interests,” he added.

Regarding the ways and means investigation, a State Department official told the Telegraph: “Code Pink agitates against the interests of the United States and our allies alike.

“The far-left organisation has repeatedly called for the dissolution of Nato as its coffers are filled with cash from a donor network linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

“The United States stands with its allies and will pursue complete transparency for the donor and NGO networks that lobby for the interests of our adversaries.”

And, in the UK, Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel said: “The CCP [Chinese Communist Party] is waging a systemic campaign against our Western values and empowering our enemies to work against us in our country.

“They are sowing division and instability in Britain by backing protests and subversive campaigns while pursuing widespread espionage and hostile activity against people living here.”

Regarding the allegations raised in 2023, Singham has previously said: “I categorically deny and repudiate any suggestion that I am a member of, work for, take orders from, or follow instructions of any political party or government or their representatives.

“I am solely guided by my beliefs, which are my long-held personal views.”

Code Pink has called allegations of this nature against it “a big fat lie” in the past, with co-founder Medea Benjamin saying: “We get zero money from the Chinese Communist Party.”

The JC contacted CodePink and Singham, via Evans, for comment.