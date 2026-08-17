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Pro-Palestine march organiser under investigation over alleged links to Chinese regime

Code Pink was accused of engaging in ‘political activities that directly advance the communist Chinese government’s political and policy interests’

August 17, 2026 11:45
JodieEvans.jpg
Jodie Evans of Code Pink speaks during the Woman's Moral Monday March on Washington on July 19, 2021 in Washington, DC (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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An international feminist group that has organised several pro-Palestine marches is under investigation in the US over alleged financial links to the Chinese regime, it has emerged.

The US Congress’ House Ways and Means Committee is examining payments totalling £190,000 to a British company linked to Code Pink, a US-based women’s group involved in pacifist and anti-war advocacy, dating from 2020 to 2021, per the Telegraph.

The payment is alleged to have originated from companies linked to Neville Roy Singham, an American tech multi-millionaire believed to have close links to the Chinese Communist Party.

According to a 2023 New York Times investigation, Singham is the financial force behind what the paper described as a “global web of Chinese propaganda”, allegations he has denied.

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Topics:

Pro-Palestine protests

Pro-Palestine marches

China

US Politics

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