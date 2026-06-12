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Apple News urged to remove pro-Hamas, conspiracy theory articles by Palestinian-born commentator

Apple urged to ‘exercise basic quality control over the news content it curates’ over pieces by Abdel Bari Atwan

June 12, 2026 12:58
Screenshot 2022-05-26 at 14.55.20
Abdel Bari Atwan on his YouTube channel (Youtube)

By

Mark Wood

3 min read

Apple News is being urged to remove articles by a Palestinian-born commentator which include claims that the Bondi Beach terror attack was “false flag” orchestrated by Mossad and the Hamas commanders behind October 7 are “martyrs”.

Palestinian-born Abdel Bari Atwan, who is based in London, has appeared on the BBC, Al Jazeera and Sky. 

In one piece available on Apple News, Atwan writes that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government “are most responsible for every drop of Jewish blood shed and for the growing hatred against Jews in the world”.

A leading media monitoring group said it was Apple's “responsibility to exercise basic quality control over the news content it curates”.

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