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Keren David

By

Keren David

Opinion

From the archive: 185 years ago – the Jewish Chronicle is born

The Jewish Chronicle is 185 years old this week. Here are some extracts from its first editions, when sermons filled columns, and there were no pictures or ads

November 12, 2026 14:46
archive 1st edition.jpg
The first edition of the JC, with Moses Angel, one of the founders and first editors (Picture: JC archive)
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November and December 1841

Thanks to readers

We have, this week, the pleasing duty of thanking our numerous friends for their kind support to our first number; to particularize would be invidious;  but there are two names on our list of subscribers, which we read with a feeling of self congratulation ; and to which, we cannot refrain from advertising; they are those of Sir Moses and Lady Montefiore; and while to them, in conjunction with our other well wishers, we express our gratitude, we cannot help calling to mind what was so beautifully applied to them on a recent important occasion. “When Moses held up his hand, then Israel prevailed.”

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