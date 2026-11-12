From the archive: 185 years ago – the Jewish Chronicle is born

Munich: Divorces are, thank God, of rare occurrence in Israel, still they do occasionally happen – but we are rejoiced … that never was such a ceremony performed in this town. This has hitherto been owing, we must confess, however, to a difficulty that existed in spelling the name of this city properly, and to some other technicalities; which are, however, about to be arranged.

Halberstadt: The 15th October being the birthday of our beloved king, was as usual celebrated as a feast-day. Additional prayers were read in the Synagogue, and a discourse was delivered appropriate to the joyful occasion. The Jews are not the least anxious of the inhabitants of Prussia, to demonstrate their attachment to their sovereign, and that every one might participate in the pleasures of the day, a portion of meat was given to every poor applicant, and a dinner, attended by the principal Jews in the place took place in the evening.

Constantinople: The Jews of Constantinople are represented as being in a state of great misery, owing to their profound ignorance. The editor of the Archives Israelites, has addressed a letter to them in Spanish, (the language they speak) pointing out the necessity of learning the ways of God, and of being instructed in His laws. We hope this advice will have a beneficial result.

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The first edition of The Jewish Chronicle [Missing Credit]

News from home

We have much much pleasure in recording another instance of generosity to our poorer brethren on the part of Mr D W Wire, a gentleman already known as a zealous friend to Judaism. It is, doubtless, known that an order was lately issued by the Lord Mayor prohibiting the assemblage of the dealers in old clothes in Cutler Street and the vicinity. These poor men whose sole dependence was upon the business transacted in this locality, being deprived of their means of support, applied to Mr Wire to represent their case to the proper authorities, that the prohibition might be removed.

Mr W was unsuccessful in his endeavours, and when his clients called on him to tender him the amount of his bill which was £60, he generously refused to receive anything from them, at the same time expressing his sincere regret at the ill termination of his efforts, and volunteering his assistance whenever it could be of service to them. We hear it is their intention of presenting Mr Wire with a piece of plate.

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Notices to correspondents:

R.PFC: Second letter is to hand, we are sorry he thinks we supposed him willing to cast a slur on our holy ceremonies, but we cannot insert his article, for we are not open to controversial arguments.

A well-wisher, (Bristol): We are sorry we cannot comply with our correspondent’s wishes, but as we intend giving the work entire before Passover, we trust that we shall lose no friends by having endeavoured to add to the value of our paper.

A “Subscriber to the Jewish Chronicle,’’ is informed that we are unable to comply with his suggestion, although we own the value of it.

Ky’s article is unsuited to our columns.

A:Shall have his numbers forwarded as he directs but we cannot send him more than 30 weekly.

R X: is thanked, we had already half-determined on the course he suggested, his advice determined us.

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To the editor of the Jewish Chronicle:

Sir, Never was education among us in so flourishing, a condition, and yet, never was there more need of an alteration in our method of acquiring it. …

We have the City of London School and others like it where we can procure first rate tuition; retain our children under our own eyes and above all at very little expense – true, but are these fit places for Jewish Children; are their very principles not in direct opposition to our tenets? And even if religion be not taught there, and no interference takes place with it, that is but a negative advantage… How then are these difficulties to be obviated? There is but one way and that is by establishing a Jewish college, conducted by Jews and supported by them; the fundamental principles of which shall be morality and religion. …

I am, sir, Your obedient servant, The father of a family.

(This was one of the first letters to be printed in the JC, and it ran to more than a page)

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Sir,—I have perused your paper with the greatest satisfaction, conceiving that it is calculated to do much good to our religion and enlightenment; but as the price, although low, may perhaps be beyond the means of those for whose benefit it is more particularly intended, I beg to suggest the following plan which, while it contributes greatly to your circulation, will also enlarge your sphere of utility. We supply the temporal wants of our poor by weekly distributions of bread, meat, and coals, why not satisfy their temporal wants by religious instruction? To this end I propose that a number of your more affluent subscribers, of which, I shall be happy to be one, subscribe a shilling, or even sixpence per week extra, furnishing you with a list of three or six poor persons, to whom they wish the Jewish Chronicle delivered gratis for their money. This would at once effect your object for ameliorating the condition of Jewish society, and would not affect the purses of ourselves. And thus would you be placed in a position of recompensing yourselves for your labors, and of rendering your periodical permanent.

I am, sir, Your Friend & etc S

NB Thousands of religious tracts are in this manner distributed by our Christian friends,why should we Jews be behind hand?

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From the archive: the JC on the news stand [Missing Credit]