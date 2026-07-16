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Angela Epstein

By

Angela Epstein

Opinion

Andy Burnham’s No 10 North plan is just as ill-conceived as his Israel views

If British Jewry is to trust the new prime minister, he will use the inevitable hours marooned on the dysfunctional Manchester-London train line to reflect on his deplorable ideas on the Middle East

July 16, 2026 13:34
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Andy Burnham at Millbank studios on July 2, 2026, ahead of an interview (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
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The Avanti West Coast line between Manchester Piccadilly and London Euston is a well-worn route for British Jews, providing a vital rail link between the homes of the country’s largest and second-largest Jewish communities.

As someone who lives in Manchester but has family, friends and work commitments in London, I know the journey all too well. Not least the delays, cancellations, sticky tables, AWOL drivers (yes, really), incidents on the line and a timetable that is more suggestion than commitment. Often, the experience is about as enjoyable as a bowl of cold chicken soup.

So good luck if Andy Burnham thinks he can seamlessly shuttle between Manchester and London when he presses ahead with No 10 “Oop North”.

Unless the presumptive PM is prepared to fall out with his eco-zealous pal Ed Miliband and travel between the two cities by helicopter, Burnham will be spending an awful lot of his premiership trapped on this dysfunctional line.

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Topics:

Andy Burnham

Manchester

Israel

Gaza

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