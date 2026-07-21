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Lorin Bell-Cross

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

Analysis

With ‘unapologetic Zionist’ Rachel Reeves out, who now will hold the line for Israel?

But amid some communal panic, Andy Burnham’s emerging cabinet could have been a lot worse

July 21, 2026 14:00
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Prime Minister Andy Burnham hosts his first Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London. Picture date: Tuesday July 21, 2026. (Image: Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire)
3 min read
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It would be fair to say that some of Andy Burnham’s early interventions weren’t hugely welcomed by Britain’s Jewish communal organisations and readers of this paper.

His prominent criticism of Labour Party positions under Sir Keir Starmer when it came to the conflict in Gaza (and apology for the stances taken) combined with the decision to give Gary Lineker one of the very few media interviews might have been a sign of things to come.

But if his cabinet reshuffle is anything to go by, it was an indicator of pragmatism rather than – as many Labour critics had suggested – an explicit desire to throw the community under the bus to win back wavering Green and Muslim voters.

That isn’t to say things are going to be hunky-dory.

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Topics:

Andy Burnham

Rachel Reeves

10 Downing Street

Israel

Zionism

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