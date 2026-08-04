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Mardo Soghom

By

Mardo Soghom

Analysis

Trump’s repeated retreats risk weakening US deterrence and emboldening Iran

If Washington intends to use military pressure primarily as leverage for diplomacy, it will have to convince both its adversaries and its allies that its red lines still carry credibility

August 4, 2026 13:44
Screenshot 2026-08-04 at 13.42.36.png
US President Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One (Getty Images)
3 min read
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The Islamic Republic is gloating over President Donald Trump's latest retreat from his threat to launch a major military campaign in response to Iran's continued attacks on commercial shipping and targets in neighbouring Arab states.

Late last week, Trump threatened a major air campaign aimed at further degrading Iran's missile capabilities, power infrastructure and other strategic assets. But over the weekend, as many in Iran and elsewhere awaited the strikes, he reversed course, saying Tehran had requested an opportunity to negotiate.

Statements from Washington and reports by major news organisations suggested that Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other Arab states urged Trump to hold off, fearing Iranian missile retaliation against critical oil and gas infrastructure. Yet what appeared to be Trump's repeated reversals since April left many questioning whether his military threats still carry credibility.

Tehran appears determined to assert control over the Strait of Hormuz as leverage over the global economy and does not interpret the June memorandum of understanding with Washington as requiring unrestricted maritime traffic. If negotiations resume, Iranian officials are likely to seek a formula that preserves that leverage, making Trump's latest retreat appear in Tehran as another negotiating victory.

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Topics:

Iran

Donald Trump

Israel

Strait of Hormuz

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