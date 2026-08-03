US talks with Iran will begin today, Trump says

US President Donald Trump has said talks with Iran will begin today after he paused plans for further military action and said he hoped Tehran would agree to a deal addressing its nuclear programme and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One yesterday, Trump declined to set a deadline for an agreement, saying: “We’ll see how it goes.”

Talks are expected to take place through intermediaries, although details of the location and participants have not been unveiled.

The announcement follows Trump’s decision to hold off on a planned US strike against Iran, alongside Israel, after Gulf allies including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates pressed for diplomacy rather than further military escalation.