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Jake Wallis Simons

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Jake Wallis Simons

Analysis

The UN leader lit a candle for a Hamas commander – the organisation is ‘no longer fit for purpose’

United Nations’ Secretary-General António Guterres was mourning Imad Yousif El Samhouri, who was filmed climbing out of the terror tunnels beneath Gaza and identified as a top terrorist. The institution’s collapse is now a realistic option

August 26, 2026 15:33
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António Gueterres and Annalena Baerbock light an “eternal flame” at the United Nations headquarters for Imad Yousif El Samhouri, right (Photo: UN Watch)
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A few weeks ago, at a ceremony in the headquarters of the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres lit an “eternal flame”. Beside him stood Annalena Baerbock, President of the General Assembly. The ceremony was a tribute to UN personnel who had died in the line of duty, and the names of the fallen were solemnly read aloud.

Among them was a man who had given more than a decade of his life to the education of Palestinian children in Gaza as a teacher, then a headmaster, at several UNRWA schools. The Secretary-General told the hall that it had been “the privilege of my life” to work alongside people like him. Such people, he said, “made our world a better place”. He committed himself to “carrying forward their work”.

Guterres may have been entirely sincere. He was also, it turns out, honouring a commander of Hamas. Is it any wonder that Matthias Schmale, the UN’s most senior official in Ukraine, went on the record to say that his own organisation was “no longer fit for purpose”?

The man Guterres was mourning was called Imad Yousif El Samhouri, and we know that he was a jihadi because Hamas told us itself. In a martyr video released by the Al-Qassam Brigades and unearthed this month by UN Watch, El Samhouri was filmed climbing out of the terror tunnels beneath Gaza and identified as a field commander in the Muhammad al-Shamali Battalion of the Al-Qassam Rafah Brigade. “We have chosen jihad as our path,” he says. “Death in the cause of Allah is our highest aspiration.” He gives thanks to God for the tunnels, “a means by which the Zionist enemy never imagines we will emerge from beneath the ground”.

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United Nations

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