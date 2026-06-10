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Lorin Bell-Cross

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

Analysis

Remember fury over Nick Clegg’s student fee U-turn? Now Lib Dems could face another backlash after pacts with Greens

JC political editor looks at the impact of Sir Ed Davey’s party finding new local council bedfellows

June 10, 2026 16:35
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Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey in a wetsuit (Photo by Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)
3 min read

To millennials of a certain age like me, the Liberal Democrats will forever be associated with Nick Clegg’s fateful decision to ditch his campaign pledge to abolish tuition fees and instead back a Conservative government that tripled them.

Fortunately for my bank balance, I was unaffected by this decision, but the fury at the sense of betrayal under Nick Clegg was something that shaped a whole generation’s politics and not just for the slightly cringe-worthy apology video and many many silly remixes of it.

I promise this isn’t a long-planned rant about the Lib Dems, the point here is that their actions in government tainted them for the best part of 14 years.

Yet, at the last general election, their wetsuit-donning messiah Sir Ed Davey seemed to finally give the Lib Dems a break from their coalition past – not to mention the questions he personally faced over the Post Office scandal – and in 2024 they gained more seats than under Cleggmania, a whopping 72 MPs, making them the third-largest party in Parliament.

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Topics:

Liberal Democrats

Green Party

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