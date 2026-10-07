World marks three years since October 7 with vows to stand with Israel and combat antisemitism

French President Macron noted that 51 French citizens were among those murdered in “the barbaric terrorist attacks by Hamas”.

He wrote in an X post that the nation shares “the grief of the State of Israel and the bereaved families,” pledging Paris's commitment to “combating antisemitism and terrorism, everywhere and always, working for peace and the security of all”.

Likewise, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said he was in Israel to mark the anniversary, paying tribute to the victims, including the 51 French citizens killed in the onslaught.

In a social-media post, Barrot described the assault as “the worst antisemitic massacre since the Shoah” and vowed that France would remember those who died.

“We will never forget them,” Barrot wrote. “Nothing will erase either their faces or their names.”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz wrote on X that the Hamas attack "marks a profound rupture" and that Germany commemorates the victims and shares their pain.

“We must confront antisemitism with even greater resolve,” Merz said. “Jewish women and men should be able to live here without fear.”

European Council President António Costa paid tribute to the victims of the “horrific Hamas attacks,” pledging to “never forget” the atrocities.

“We pay tribute to the Israeli and foreign citizens massacred that day and stand with their families and loved ones. We also remember the injured and those taken hostage,” the former prime minister of Portugal wrote on X.

“We will never forget. Nothing can justify such terror, and it must never happen again. The EU will always defend Israel’s right to exist in peace and security. The two-state solution remains the only viable path to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.”

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas marked the third anniversary of the attacks by condemning the Hamas assault as a “barbaric act of terror” and reiterating European support for Israel.

“Today, we stand with Israel in remembering every life taken and destroyed at the hands of the Hamas terrorists,” Kallas wrote in an X post. “Our thoughts are with the victims, the survivors, their families and all those who continue to carry the pain of that terrible day.”

Kallas also issued a call to counter antisemitism and demanded that Hamas surrender its weapons.

“We must firmly reject any form of antisemitism across Europe. Jewish communities must be able to live openly, safely and without fear," she wrote, adding that "Hamas must disarm so that the Gaza Peace Plan to move forward.”

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten marked the anniversary by condemning the initial assault while claiming that “tens of thousands of innocent Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli army since the Hamas attack”.

Writing on social media, Jetten remembered the nearly 1,200 people killed and more than 250 taken hostage in what he called a “horrific terrorist attack”.

“All of them ordinary Israelis, attacked by unimaginable violence at a festival, in their own homes, on the street, or wherever they were,” Jetten said.

The Dutch leader pointed to the broader toll of the war, saying the region descended into a “spiral of conflict and misery” while asserting that the IDF killed tens of thousands of “innocent Palestinians”.

Jerusalem rejects the claim, maintaining that the IDF targets terrorists and works to avoid civilian harm, while placing ultimate responsibility for all noncombatant deaths on Hamas for embedding its operatives in civilian neighbourhoods.

“These are horrifying, hopeless figures. Because there is no goal that justifies this violence, and above all, no suffering that is alleviated by it,” Jetten wrote. “All grieving families know this, both Israeli and Palestinian. They live in fear and insecurity. I wish them peace. In their land and in their hearts.”

Meanwhile, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong singled out Australian Galit Carbone in an X post remembering the victims of “Hamas’ horrific terror attacks on Israel”.

“Our thoughts remain with her loved ones and all affected by Hamas’ abhorrent acts,” wrote Wong, who also serves as leader of the government in the Senate.

“We continue to work to combat antisemitism and terror in all its forms,” she added.

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa wrote on X that on October 7 “Palestinian terrorists unleashed unspeakable barbarism on Israel,” killing men, women and children because of their Israeli nationality.

“We remember the victims. We stand with their families, with the people of Israel and with Jewish communities around the world,” he stated.

“We must continue to speak out against every attempt to justify, excuse or relativise the atrocities of that day. As well as against the antisemitism that too often lies behind such attempts.

“Terrorism can never be justified. Antisemitism must never be tolerated. Never again is not merely a promise. It is a duty.”

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama recalled his visit earlier this year to the site of the Nova music festival, writing on X that “for the families whose loved ones were murdered by the butchers of Hamas... that morning has never truly ended”.

Invoking Besa – the traditional Albanian code of honour under which Albanians sheltered Jews during the Holocaust – Rama said that history demands friends remain steadfast.

“It demands that memory never surrender to indifference, that grief never be abandoned to loneliness, that antisemitism never again be allowed to hide behind silence, slogans or excuses, and that we remain faithful to our friends even through their darkest hours,” Rama wrote. “May the memory of your loved ones be an eternal blessing.”