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World marks three years since October 7 with vows to stand with Israel and combat antisemitism

US and European officials condemn Hamas terrorism and remember the victims of the attack on global anniversary

October 7, 2026 10:48
Nova.jpg
A memorial service Nova music festival site near Kibbutz Re’im on the morning of October 7, 2026 (Flash90)

By

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

4 min read
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The US Embassy in Jerusalem on Wednesday marked the third anniversary of the October 7 massacre and vowed to stand with Israel.

The embassy said in a post on X that it remembers “the innocent lives murdered by Hamas terrorists”. It also honoured “the heroes who risked everything to save others”.

“We remember. We stand with Israel,” the post concluded.

The statement came as world leaders marked three years since the terrorist attacks that killed more than 1,200 people in southern Israel.

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Topics:

October 7 anniversary

October 7

EU

European Union

Israel

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