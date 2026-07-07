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Woman suspected of Monaco bomb attack against Ukrainian-Jewish tycoon ‘found dead near Kyiv’

Anastasiia Berezovska, who was named as a suspect in the case by Interpol, was fatally shot, according to local media

July 7, 2026 11:56
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Members of a bomb disposal team operate the day after an alleged attack involving an explosive device in the lobby of a residential building in Monaco, on June 30, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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A woman suspected of orchestrating a bombing on a luxury apartment block in Monaco, which left a Ukrainian-Jewish property tycoon “fighting for his life”, has reportedly been found dead in Ukraine.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, citing “law enforcement sources”, the body of Anastasiia Berezovska was found by police at around 11pm on Monday evening, having suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

An image purporting to show Anastasiia Berezovska (Interpol)An image purporting to show Anastasiia Berezovska (Interpol)[Missing Credit]

Last week, the 39-year-old had been named in a Red Notice issued by Interpol, with the agency seeking her arrest in connection with the attack on the French Riviera.

The parcel bomb attack is believed to have targeted Ukrainian-born Jewish tycoon Vadym Iermolaiev.

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Topics:

Monaco

Ukraine

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