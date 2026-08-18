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Walk like a caveman! A modern woman’s pelvis is similar to a Neanderthal man’s, Israeli study finds

Research shows the male pelvis evolved to improve walking but women’s pelvises could not due to the needs of childbirth

August 18, 2026 17:21
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Reconstruction of the face of the oldest Neanderthal found in the Netherlands, nicknamed Krijn, on display at the National Museum of Antiquities in Leiden (Photo by BART MAAT/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

1 min read
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Men and women walk differently and it could be down to the way the male pelvis evolved while the modern female pelvis is more like a Neanderthal man’s, according to a new Israeli study.

The research compared the pelvises of Neanderthals, who lived between 130,000 and 40,000 years ago, with those of modern humans.

It found that despite their large size and robust bones, the Neanderthal pelvises were surprisingly similar in most measurements and proportions to modern human female pelvises.

The Tel Aviv University study, published in Scientific Reports, suggests that the major evolutionary change may have occurred in the modern male pelvis.

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Israel

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