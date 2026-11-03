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US hits Iranian island after IRGC fires missiles at American aircraft

‘Defensive’ measure comes as Trump hints he is prepared to turn to talks

November 3, 2026 11:42
Screenshot 2026-11-03 at 11.36.26.png
Qeshm Island (Google Maps)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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The US carried out “defensive” strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday after the regime’s military reportedly attacked a US aircraft using surface-to-air missiles.

The American strikes, which appeared limited, were not a resumption of major operations, an anonymous US official told the Wall Street Journal.

Qeshm is at the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz and is home to a large underground missile site as well as a naval base and a major desalination plant.

Trump has hinted at restarting attacks on Iran after the US midterm elections on Tuesday.

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Topics:

Iran

Trump

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