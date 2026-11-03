US hits Iranian island after IRGC fires missiles at American aircraft

However, on Monday, the US president indicated he may be thinking about turning to diplomacy. “Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible,” he posted on the Truth Social platform.

Another US official said the strikes were defensive measures against Iranians “using surface-to-air missiles against US assets”.

The US Central Command, which oversees American forces in the Middle East, did not respond to requests for comment.

Iranian state media outlet IRNA reported several explosions on Qeshm Island on Monday.

Trump told Fox News in a phone interview on Monday that Iran wanted to make a deal to end the war “very badly.

“We’re dealing from total strength. We can end it at any time.”

“They’re in not a good negotiating position,” Trump continued, adding that the Islamic Republic’s economy was “cratering because of us.”

The regime has no money and is not paying its soldiers or police, he said, adding that the US military had dealt Iran “a big hit”, taking out some 159 of its ships.

There was a very good chance of an agreement, he continued, but the Iranians “want to wait”. He said he would rather make a deal and “save a lot of lives”.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters that the sides were still far from reaching a deal to end the war.

“Mediators are working hard to narrow gaps between Tehran and Washington,” the Iranian official said.