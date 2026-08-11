Become a Member
World

US brokers deal for atomic agency to remove ‘dirty bomb’ material from secret site in Syria

Nuclear material is reportedly being stored at a clandestine location identified as ‘Site 99’

August 11, 2026 12:52
GettyImages-2284641740.jpg
US President Donald Trump meets Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa (left) on the sidelines of the NATO Summit on July 8, 2026 (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Washington and the Syrian government have reportedly agreed to let the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) remove nuclear material stored by the Assad regime at a secret site.

An agreement between the nuclear watchdog and Damascus was signed three weeks ago, following months of US-brokered negotiations to prevent a potential escalation involving Israel and perhaps Turkey, an Axios report said.

In 2007, Israel bombed the clandestine Al-Kibar reactor developed by Assad’s regime, but several research and development sites connected with Syria’s nuclear programme remained, including nuclear material stored at a location identified as “Site 99”.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Axios that the material included yellowcake, a powder made from uranium ore that can be further processed and enriched as part of a nuclear fuel cycle. Other “leftovers” from the Al-Kibar reactor were transported to “Site 99”, the official added.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Syria

IDF

Russia

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper