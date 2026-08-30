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Turkish president condemned for calling Zionism ‘genocidal’ and invoking Holocaust against Israel

Israeli foreign ministry criticises Erdogan for ‘wild incitement’ targeting Jewish state

August 30, 2026 14:42
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President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Image: Getty)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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Israel has condemned Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan after he branded Zionism a “genocidal ideology” and invoked the Holocaust in incendiary rhetoric targeting the Jewish state

On Friday, Erdogan said the government in Jerusalem was attempting to destabilise the region and claimed: “The genocidal ideology known as Zionism targets everyone who defends humanitarian values.”

Referring to Nazi Germany and the Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia, Erdogan said that civilians had paid the price for international inaction against “Hitler, Pol Pot and other crazed oppressors”.

He said: “Millions of people from various origins and faiths were subjected to genocide in Hitler’s concentration camps and Pol Pot’s killing fields.

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Topics:

Turkey

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