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Trump’s envoy Kushner meets Netanyahu after discussing peace plan with Hamas

Washington wants ‘real efforts not just words’ from terror group on disarmament

August 17, 2026 08:32
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Jared Kushner speaks as a 'Gaza Timeline' is displayed on a giant screen at the Board of Peace meeting during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 22, 2026. (AFP via Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Service

2 min read
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President Trump’s Middle East envoy Jared Kushner is in Israel to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after holding rare talks with Hamas over the US-backed peace plan for Gaza.

Washington wants “real efforts and not just words” from Hamas on disarmament, a source with direct knowledge told Axios, after leaders of the terrorist group met Kushner and Sir Tony Blair in Egypt on Sunday.

Hamas used the meeting to reaffirm its commitment to demilitarising the Gaza Strip under the roadmap with Trump’s Board of Peace, the source said. “We thanked them for the commitment, but we want to see real efforts and not just words,” the source added.

The source described the 90-minute meeting as “very productive.” Board of Peace High Representative Nickolay Mladenov, former British Prime Minister Blair and board senior advisers Aryeh Lightstone and Liran Tancman joined Kushner.

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Topics:

Israel

Hamas

Jared Kushner

Gaza Board of Peace

Gaza

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