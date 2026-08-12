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Trump smuggled off Air Force One in catering truck after Israeli tip-off of Iran threat to blow jet up – report

The president hid in a container and was secretly moved to another plane after the Nato summit in Turkey

August 12, 2026 15:07
GettyImages-2290033964.jpg
Air Force One on the tarmac in Turkey with an airport catering container alongside it on July 8. (Getty Images)

By

Mark Wood

2 min read
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President Donald Trump was smuggled off Air Force One in a catering truck after Israel tipped off US security services about a possible Iranian assassination plot, according to sources close to the operation.

Israel warned the US that it had picked up intelligence of a plan to take down the president’s jet with shoulder-to-air missiles, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The paper said it had spoken to a US official and “another person” briefed on the clandestine transfer following the Nato summit in Turkey last month.

The president boarded Air Force One on July 8 after meeting world leaders in Ankara but then sneaked off the plane and hid in an catering container positioned next to one of the jet’s entrances.

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Topics:

Donald Trump

Iran

Israel

Israel Iran War

United States

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