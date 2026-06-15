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Trump announces ‘peace deal’ with Iran

Israel concerned over implications for its campaign against Hezbollah and Iran's missile programme

June 15, 2026 08:46
GettyImages-2281047483.jpg
US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump walk back to the White House after the "UFC Freedom 250" mixed martial arts event on June 15, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

2 min read

US President Donald Trump has announced a peace deal with Iran – just hours after Tehran had threatened another attack on Israel.

A 60-day period to agree on a final framework regarding nuclear and security issues is due to start Friday.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorise the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorise the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow," he wrote on Truth Social.

Tensions flared on Sunday night as Tehran vowed to retaliate against an Israeli attack on Hezbollah in Beirut, which came after Israeli communities in the north were once again under Hezbollah fire. Major events were cancelled and the country braced for further attacks.

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Topics:

Trump

Iran

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