Toronto police make two more arrests for ‘antisemitic signs’ at March protest

The Toronto Police Service has arrested two more people as part of an investigation into antisemitic signs at a protest held in March this year, bringing the total number to eight.

The force said on Saturday that Daniela Bonamico, 40, and Shahram Nayeb-Yazdi, 63, were arrested as part of an ongoing hate crime probe.

Both have now been charged with wilful promotion of hatred and public incitement of hatred.

A police statement said: "On Sunday, March 15, 2026, at approximately 1.15 pm, demonstrators and counter-demonstrators attended a demonstration at the intersection of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West.