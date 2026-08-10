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Toronto police make two more arrests for ‘antisemitic signs’ at March protest

A 40-year-old woman, and a 63 year-old man, face charges of wilful promotion of hatred and public incitement of hatred, bringing the total number charged over the incident to eight

August 10, 2026 09:48
Toronto.jpg
Toronto Police Service officers outside the US Consulate in Toronto, Canada, on March 10, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jeruslaem News Syndicate

1 min read
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The Toronto Police Service has arrested two more people as part of an investigation into antisemitic signs at a protest held in March this year, bringing the total number to eight.

The force said on Saturday that Daniela Bonamico, 40, and Shahram Nayeb-Yazdi, 63, were arrested as part of an ongoing hate crime probe.

Both have now been charged with wilful promotion of hatred and public incitement of hatred.

A police statement said: "On Sunday, March 15, 2026, at approximately 1.15 pm, demonstrators and counter-demonstrators attended a demonstration at the intersection of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West.

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Topics:

Canada

Toronto

Anti-Israel protests

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