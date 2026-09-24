Tony Blair says Gaza needs to ‘live in peace with its neighbours’ to be ‘free’

Sir Tony Blair has called for Gaza to move from war to reconstruction and “live in peace with its neighbours” if it wants to be “free”.

Speaking at a Board of Peace gathering on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, the former prime minister said Gaza could only achieve lasting peace if it was no longer controlled by an armed group like Hamas using the territory to wage war against Israel.

“There is talk of free Palestine, but for Palestinians living in Gaza, they don't need a slogan; they need a solution,” Blair said.

“To be free, Gaza must live in peace with its neighbours and with itself. And this cannot happen if it's governed by those who use Gaza as a base for war against a neighbour it has no chance of defeating.”