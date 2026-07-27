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Theodor Herzl’s grandparents to be reburied next to him in Jerusalem

The remains of Shimon and Rivka will be taken from Serbia for the funeral on August 5

July 27, 2026 12:02
GettyImages-2663307.jpg
Theodor Herzl (1860-1904). (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

1 min read
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Theodor Herzl’s grandparents are being brought to Israel to be buried next to him.

The remains of Shimon and Rivka Herzl are expected to be taken from Serbia this week.

A ceremonial funeral is scheduled to be held in Jerusalem on Wednesday, August 5, the 77th anniversary of Theodor’s reburial in the capital, according to a report in the Israel Hayom daily.

Shimon and Rivka will be placed beside him on Mount Herzl, an Israeli official said.

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Topics:

Theodor Herzl

Israel

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