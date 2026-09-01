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Taliban leaders call Jews ‘animals’ and back Palestinians against ‘cruel Jewish occupiers’

Islamist militia that rules Afghanistan has repeatedly praised Hamas since returning to power five years ago

September 1, 2026 13:19
GettyImages-2290164044.jpg
A Taliban fighter rides a military vehicle in front of a Palestinian flag during celebrations for the fifth anniversary of the Taliban's takeover (Photo by Mustafa Noori / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Ali Hamedani

4 min read
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Taliban leaders have described Jews as “animals” and backed the Palestinians against their “cruel and unjust Jewish occupiers”.

The Islamist militia that gave sanctuary to Osama bin Laden returned to power in Afghanistan five years ago last month promising reforms and moderation.

However, extreme antisemitic remarks by numerous officials – as well as its chilling repression of women – demonstrate that the group remains ideologically unchanged and as backward as ever.

Commenting on the disappearance of Afghanistan’s Jewish population, Khalid Hanafi, the Taliban’s ‘Minister for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice’, said in April 2025: “Afghans accomplished one objective, which was the expulsion of the Jews.” 

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Topics:

Afghanistan

Taliban

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