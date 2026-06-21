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Switzerland brings forward new ban on Nazi symbols and gestures

The proscribed expressions would include swastikas, tattoos and Nazi salutes, with exceptions for education and journalistic purposes

June 21, 2026 11:26
Swastika.jpg
A swastika flag at a Second World War re-enactment event in Koprivnicko-Krizevacka, Croatia, on June 27, 2020 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

1 min read

A bill to ban Nazi symbols is being advanced in Switzerland, the country’s government said on Friday.

Displaying swastikas in public could result in a 200 Swiss franc ($250) fine, Reuters reported.

Tattoos of Nazi symbols or gestures such as the Hitler salute made in public, including online platforms and recorded media, are included in the proposed law as well, the report added.

The legislation grants exceptions for educational, scientific, cultural, and journalistic purposes.

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Topics:

Switzerland

Nazis

Europe

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