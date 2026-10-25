Suspect arrested over blaze that ‘destroyed’ Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest

German police have detained a 33-year-old man in connection with a fire that ravaged Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest mountain retreat on Friday night.
Prosecutor Rainer Vietze said a possible political motive was being considered but a psychiatric report on the suspect had indicated signs of mental distress.
He was apprehended by police riding a motorcycle near the scene.
Some 200 emergency personnel attended the fire after the alarm was raised on Friday evening. The site, which sits over the town of Berchtesgaden in Bavaria, was “largely destroyed”, according to witnesses.
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