Pro-Hamas academic accused of masterminding Milan riots is arrested

He wrote in the magazine Miccia: “Few in the West were able to conceive without ifs and buts of ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Flood’ for what it was: a revolutionary act of decolonisation.”

“Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” was the name that Hamas gave its rampage.

Siher had no criminal record before his arrest, Corriere said. His wife is under investigation on suspicion of the same offences levelled against him.

The Milan clashes followed rioting that began in France several weeks ago.

Italian authorities detained more than 370 people over the weekend and arrested nine in connection with the riots.

Far-left agitators took to the streets along with other protesters – including large numbers of minors, naturalised second-generation Italians and foreign nationals – to protest against a range of issues, from underfunding of education to racism in society.

The “Movimento 17 Ottobre” Instagram account, which set out dates, locations and times of “mobilisations”, encouraged protesters to protest against the Giorgia Meloni government, the police, the state and the media, which it framed as working against the “proletariat”.

Similar protests have begun to occur in Spain, where authorities in Barcelona detained more than 100 people over the weekend.