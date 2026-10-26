Pro-Hamas academic accused of masterminding Milan riots is arrested

A 30-year-old academic who justified the October 7 massacres has been arrested by Italian police for allegedly masterminding the violent demonstrations in Milan.
A dual citizen of Italy and Morocco, Youssef Siher was allegedly the administrator of the Instagram page “Movimento 17 Ottobre” (“October 17 Movement”), which called for demonstrations across Italy, Corriere della Sera reported.
In Siher's arrest warrant, prosecutors said he carried out a "plan aimed at committing criminal acts with subversive intent, with the goal of effectively instilling terror in the population," Italian news agency Ansa reported.
Siher, a known pro-Palestinian activist, defended the October 7 terror attack in a 2024 essay.
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