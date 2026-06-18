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President Trump signs deal with Iran to end war

Memorandum of Understanding commits to cessation of conflict in Lebanon and final settlement within 60 days

June 18, 2026 08:57
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Donald Trump at Orly Airport arriving in France on Wednesday (Anna Moneymaker/Getty)

By

JC Reporter

4 min read

President Trump has signed a deal with Iran to end the war between the US and Israel against the Islamic Republic.

The US administration has released the full text of its 14-point Memorandum of Understanding after days of speculation over its contents.

Trump, who signed the deal at a dinner at the Palace of Versailles during the G7 summit in France, said that without the agreement the Strait of Hormuz "would never have been opened" and that "the alternative to this deal was a global recession".

The agreement begins with an immediate and permanent ceasefire between the US and Iran and their allies, including in Lebanon, and commits both sides to concluding a final settlement within 60 days.

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Topics:

Iran

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