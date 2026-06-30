Become a Member
World

Prada’s new brand ambassador celebrated violence against Israeli football fans

Palestinian rapper Saint Levant gave a ‘shout out’ to the ‘Moroccans’ who attacked Maccabi supporters, days after the ‘Jew hunt’ took place

June 30, 2026 17:10
Screenshot 2026-06-30 at 17.04.37.png
Saint Levant speaking about events at the Maccabi-Ajax match days earlier (Image: Instagram)

By

JC Reporter

2 min read

Italian fashion house Prada has prompted concern over its decision to declare controversial Palestinian rapper Saint Levant its new brand ambassador.

A video circulating this week shows Saint Levant celebrating the violence against Maccabi Tel Aviv football fans in Amsterdam in November 2024 - days after Israeli supporters were attacked.

Speaking to the crowd at a concert, the Gaza-raised hip hop star said with a smile: “Quick little shout out to our Moroccan brothers for what they did the other day.

“Because it’s not the first time they come to a land that’s not theirs and start some shit, so thank you for taking care of business.”

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Pro-Palestine

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper