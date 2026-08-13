Polish club could face Uefa sanctions after supporters ‘aimed Nazi salutes’ at Israeli fans

Polish football club GKS Katowice could be hit with tough Uefa sanctions after footage of their fans appearing to make Nazi salutes towards Israeli supporters emerged on social media.
The incident occurred at Katowice’s stadium on Wednesday night after the club was knocked out of the Uefa Conference League by Hapoel Tel Aviv, despite winning the second leg of the tie 2-1.
זבלים חלאות— Johnny Sack (@GuyShahar93) August 12, 2026
יאללה הביתה pic.twitter.com/2D6js5XFtJ
Hapoel had won the first leg, played at a neutral ground in Hungary because of the war, 2-0, meaning they progressed to the next stage of the competition and possible Champions League qualification.
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