Polish club could face Uefa sanctions after supporters ‘aimed Nazi salutes’ at Israeli fans

A crowd of just under 12,500 attended the match, but a video posted on X showed several fans, wearing the Polish club's distinctive black and yellow colours, making what appeared to be fascist gestures as they left.

Arms were raised in what seemed to be salutes, and some supporters ran their hands across their throats.

According to one report, during the first half, home fans unfurled a large banner reading "RED IS BAD", a reference to Hapoel's reputation as a left-wing club.

A Uefa spokesperson told the JC that official reports from the match were being reviewed.

The spokesperson added: “Where matters are reported, proceedings are opened and should they lead to disciplinary sanctions being imposed, they are announced on the UEFA disciplinary website.”

Last month UEFA fined Bulgarian club CSKA Sofia more than £40,000 after its fans were found to have made Nazi salutes and were guilty of “violent conduct” at a Europa League game against Derry City in Northern Ireland.

It also imposed a one-match ban on ticket sales, meaning a game would have to be played behind closed doors, suspended for two years.