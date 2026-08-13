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Polish club could face Uefa sanctions after supporters ‘aimed Nazi salutes’ at Israeli fans

The ugly scenes occurred after GKS Katowice were knocked out of the Uefa Conference League by Hapoel Tel Aviv

August 13, 2026 15:21
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(Illustrative) Hapoel Tel Aviv fans hold up a banner during the last derby match of the season against Maccabi Tel Aviv at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv on May 6, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Mark Wood

1 min read
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Polish football club GKS Katowice could be hit with tough Uefa sanctions after footage of their fans appearing to make Nazi salutes towards Israeli supporters emerged on social media.

The incident occurred at Katowice’s stadium on Wednesday night after the club was knocked out of the Uefa Conference League by Hapoel Tel Aviv, despite winning the second leg of the tie 2-1.

Hapoel had won the first leg, played at a neutral ground in Hungary because of the war, 2-0, meaning they progressed to the next stage of the competition and possible Champions League qualification.

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Topics:

Football

Israeli football

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