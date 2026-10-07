Paris renames scenic path in ‘particularly peaceful’ gardens to honour slain Bibas children

“The violated innocence of Ariel and Kfir Bibas has become a symbol of the antisemitic hatred of the mass attacks perpetrated on October 7, 2023,” read a resolution unanimously adopted by the council.

The pathway named for Ariel and Kfir is in Parc Monceau, which the city describes on its website as “one of the most beautiful gardens in Paris” and a “particularly peaceful” corner of the city.

Yarden Bibas, Shiri’s husband and the father of the two boys, attended the inauguration and recalled the last time he saw his family alive.

“I asked you: Do we fight or do we surrender? You said we fight, so we fought. I’m sorry I couldn’t protect you. If I’d have known what would happen, I never would’ve fired,” he said, referring to his decision to open fire with his sidearm on terrorists who invaded the family’s home.

Yarden Bibas was wounded, captured, and taken to Gaza, where he was held hostage until his release.

“We won’t forget, and we won’t forgive,” Jimmy Miller, Shiri Bibas’ cousin, told JNS. “The fire may have died out long ago, but the light of Ariel and Kfir will continue to burn forever.

“Anyone who does not feel this way is disconnected from reality. What happened in Israel on October 7 was the worst tragedy to befall the Jewish people since the Holocaust, and that day must never be forgotten.

“The grief for my family is immense. The wounds will remain open. I don’t believe that my family or I will ever be able to live like we used to, because of what happened in general on October 7, but also because of what happened to our family – to Shiri, the children and Shiri’s parents, Uncle Yossi and Aunt Margalit, who were both murdered."

The pathway in Paris was a particularly significant gesture, Miller said, because such names endure for generations.

“It’s a gesture of remembrance, so that they won’t forget Ariel or Kfir or Shiri and what happened to them,” he said. “They will remain in the minds of the people of this generation, and I hope also in the next generations.”