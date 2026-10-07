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Paris renames scenic path in ‘particularly peaceful’ gardens to honour slain Bibas children

The boys’ father, Yarden Bibas, mourned his children and wife, Shiri, during an inauguration ceremony ahead of the third anniversary of October 7

October 7, 2026 11:57
BibasParis.jpg
Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire (L) and Yosi Shnaider (R), Shiri Bibas's first cousin, at the dedication ceremony honoring the Bibas family in Parc Monceau in Paris on October 6, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Canaan Lidor,

Amelie Botbol

2 min read
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Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire on Tuesday inaugurated a memorial pathway named for Ariel and Kfir Bibas, the two young boys who, along with their mother, Shiri, were murdered by Hamas terrorists after being abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7.

The mother and her two sons, aged 4 and nine months at the time of their abduction, were “murdered by terrorists in what is the deadliest pogrom in recent history,” Grégoire said at the ceremony, alongside Yonathan Arfi, president of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France (Crif), and others, Le Parisien reported.

The plaque marking the Ariel and Kfir Bibas Pathway also mentions Shiri and describes the three as “victims of Islamist terrorism and antisemitic hatred”.

The Paris City Council observed a minute of silence on Tuesday at a separate ceremony ahead of the third anniversary of the Hamas massacre.

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Topics:

Bibas Family

Kfir Bibas

Paris

France

October 7 anniversary

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