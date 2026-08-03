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Parents buy Jewish school in Brazil to save it from closure

‘Our main motivation was to preserve Jewish identity and education in the region’, says the father of one pupil at the Chai School in Rio

August 3, 2026 17:14
GettyImages-2243304430.jpg
Aerial view of Barra de Tijuca neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, taken on October 25, 2025. (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

2 min read
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A group of parents have saved a Jewish school in Rio de Janiero from closure by buying it.

The unusual move has led to a sudden increase in enrolment amid competition from international schools in the Brazilian city.

The new Chai School in Rio’s Barra da Tijuca neighbourhood has children from nursery age up to Year 10, ages 14 and 15.

The number of pupils has increased from 163 to 210 in the six months since the buyout, reversing years of decline.

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Topics:

Brazil

Jewish schools

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