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Outrage after Spanish academic suggests on state TV that Israel had hand in Toledo rail disaster

Public broadcaster RTVE accused of hosting ‘libels and lies against Israel in the middle of a tragedy’

November 4, 2026 13:32
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José Miguel Villarroya (Image: YouTube/RTVE)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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A Spanish academic has prompted outrage after suggesting on television that Israel may have been behind the Toledo train crash on October 28 that left 69 people dead.

The Israeli Embassy in Spain said it was “unacceptable” that the TV station had hosted “in the middle of a tragedy, libels and lies against Israel, without any kind of information or data”.

During a discussion with Jesús Cintora on RTVE show Mañaneros 360 about the tragedy, university professor and pundit José Miguel Villarroya claimed there had been “threats from Israel”, without providing evidence.

Referring to the failure of an automated safety mechanism ahead of the crash, Villarroya said: "What a coincidence that they were conducting tests on that safety system these past few days, with a French company with Israeli capital. 

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Spain

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