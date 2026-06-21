‘Oppressed’ Iran say US will ease restrictions on World Cup team

The coach of the Iranian football team at the World Cup said that the USA had agreed to relax restrictions for their final group game next week, the Times of Israel reported on Sunday.
Amir Ghalenoei had previously described Iran as “the most oppressed team in the whole World Cup”.
With the US and Iran at war since February, the White House has imposed strict controls on the visiting squad.
The team, while based in Mexico, are playing their group games in the USA but are only allowed to travel to venues within 24 hours of the match and have to depart back to their training camp shortly after full time.
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