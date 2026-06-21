‘Oppressed’ Iran say US will ease restrictions on World Cup team

Iran, which drew with the lowest-ranked team New Zealand in its first game last week, is due to meet Belgium in Los Angeles on Sunday.

But Ghalenoei told a press conference that the team would be given greater leeway for their final match against Egypt in Seattle on Friday, according to the Times of Israel.

“They said in Seattle, you can do what you want, you can act the way you want to, and you can come earlier,” he was reported as saying.

“But… my problem is, why didn’t they let us come earlier for the first two games as well?”

The Iranians had reportedly been considering a complaint to the world football authority, Fifa, over their treatment.

According to Reuters, Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the White House Task Force for the tournament, said on Saturday that the ‌situation was “dynamic”.

After the Belgium game on Sunday, Iran will take the 27-minute flight back to Tijuana.

“We will see how it goes for match two, and then there will be discussions the day after in terms of what it looks like for match three in Seattle,” Giuliani added.

Eleven Iranian team officials had been denied visas to the States, and four were admitted only after an appeal.