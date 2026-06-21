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‘Oppressed’ Iran say US will ease restrictions on World Cup team

The Iranian team has been subject to tight controls for matches at the tournament

June 21, 2026 11:15
Iran world cup GettyImages-2282048521.jpg
Embattled: Iran's head coach Amir Ghalenoei gives a press conference session at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, on Saturday on the eve of the 2026 World Cup Group G football match between Belgium and Iran (Photo: Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read

The coach of the Iranian football team at the World Cup said that the USA had agreed to relax restrictions for their final group game next week, the Times of Israel reported on Sunday.

Amir Ghalenoei had previously described Iran as “the most oppressed team in the whole World Cup”.

With the US and Iran at war since February, the White House has imposed strict controls on the visiting squad.

The team, while based in Mexico, are playing their group games in the USA but are only allowed to travel to venues within 24 hours of the match and have to depart back to their training camp shortly after full time.

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Topics:

World Cup 2026

Iran

USA

Football

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