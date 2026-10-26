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Nobel Prize winner Claude Cohen-Tannoudji dies aged 93

French government minister Philippe Baptiste says the Jewish physicist’s ‘legacy will continue to inspire generations of researchers’

October 26, 2026 11:42
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1997 Physics Nobel prize Claude Cohen-Tannoudji, poses at the College de france in Paris on November 12, 2015. (Photo credit MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

2 min read
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Nobel Prize-winning French physicist Claude Cohen-Tannoudji has died aged 93.

His work revolutionised scientists’ ability to control atoms.

Cohen-Tannoudji shared the 1997 Nobel Prize in Physics with the Americans Steven Chu and William D. Phillips, for coming up with ways of cooling and trapping atoms with lasers so they could be studied precisely.

“France today loses an immense scientist,” declared Philippe Baptiste, French minister of higher education, research and space.

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Nobel Prize

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